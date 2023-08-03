The shooting happened on July 9, according to deputies. Details on the shooting were not provided.

Example video title will go here for this video

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man was arrested on a MARTA bus for allegedly shooting his brother to death, according to DeKalb County Sheriff's Office on Thursday.

The shooting happed on July 9, according to deputies. Details on the shooting were not provided, but the sheriff's office said the victim was 56-year-old Anthony Bronson.

Nearly a month following the crime, deputies said MARTA Police arrested 37-year-old Ahmed Kawah on a bus at North Decatur Road on August 2. The sheriff's office said Kahwah was charged with felony malice murder, taken to the DeKalb County Jail and is being held without bond.