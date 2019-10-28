Authorities have arrested a 23-year-old man on a charge of capital murder in connection to a shooting that left two dead and 12 others injured Saturday night at a homecoming party in Greenville.

Brandon Ray Gonzales was arrested on a charge of capital murder of multiple persons and is being held at the Hunt County jail. His bond is set at $1 million.

At a news conference Monday announcing the arrest, Hunt County Sheriff Randy Meeks said they believe Gonzales acted alone and went to the party to target a specific individual.

"We just kept pushing and pushing until people finally started coming forward," said Meeks when asked how they identified Gonzales as the alleged shooter. "One person came forward with a little bit of information and that led to another little bit of information, and investigators were able to keep on pushing until we got the name."

He said the motive of the shooting is still unknown. Gonzales admitted to investigators that he was at the party but hasn't said he was the shooter, Meeks said.

Gonzales was arrested Monday morning at an auto dealership where he works in Greenville. Meeks said other than a minor traffic incident over the summer, Gonzales hasn't had any run-ins with Hunt County authorities before his arrest.

While Meeks said they believe a 9mm semi-automatic handgun was used during the shooting, a weapon linked to the case still hasn't been found.

Two men were killed and 12 other people were injured when someone entered the party just before midnight at The Party Venue, located about 20 miles away from Texas A&M University-Commerce and about an hour northeast of Dallas.

Hunt County officials identified the two men killed as 23-year-old Kevin Berry Jr., of Dallas, and 23-year-old Byron Cravens Jr., of Arlington.

About 750 people were inside the venue at the time of the shooting, said Hunt County officials.

Four of the 12 injured were Texas A&M Commerce students, TAMUC confirmed the day after the shooting in a tweet. Those students were treated at local hospitals and later released.

Brandon Gonzales

WFAA

Five victims remained hospitalized as of Monday afternoon, Meeks said. Four of the patients are listed in good condition and a fifth is in critical condition, he said.

Authorities said Sunday that they believe the shooter entered through a back door and shot at a targeted person before firing randomly into the crowd. Monday, Meeks said they still believe the first victim was likely the shooter's target.

A Hunt County deputy and sergeant were inside the venue at the time of the shooting after they responded to a call made earlier in the night about a large number of cars parked around U.S. 380.

The deputy sent out a radio broadcast of shots fired at about 12:05 a.m., Meeks said.

Shots were also fired Sunday night at a vigil for Berry that was held at St. Augustine Park in Dallas. Police reported the shots were fired just after 8 p.m. after an argument escalated into gunfire.

No one was injured but several vehicles were damaged.

Monday, Dallas police said witnesses at the shooting pointed police toward a black Toyota Corolla that sped away from the scene. Authorities said police attempted to pull over the car but the driver led officers on a high-speed chase.

The chase ended with the arrest of the driver, who was arrested on outstanding warrants and charged with evading arrest. However, police said they haven't been able to link the driver with the vigil shooting and an investigation continues.

Meeks said both Hunt County authorities and Dallas police don't believe Gonzales is connected to the vigil shooting.

Berry's mother, Nakima Alexander, told WFAA Sunday that her son was a father of two and had another child on the way.

Alexander said Berry had taken his kids to their mother's house Saturday night and stopped by the party afterward.

Kevin Berry, pictured here with his 1-year-old son.

Kevin Berry's family

Berry grew up and went to high school in Dallas but didn't finish school, his mother said.

"My heart is torn apart," said Taviara Berry, Kevin's sister, at the Sunday vigil.

Another vigil that was scheduled to take place at 4 p.m. Monday on the TAMUC campus was canceled due to safety concerns, read a post on the university's website.

Sheriff Meeks said an investigation into the Greenville shooting continues and encouraged people with information to call their tip line at 903-457-2929.

Anyone with information connected to the Dallas shooting is asked to call Det. Tim Johnson at 214-671-3523 or email timothy.johnson@dallascityhall.com.

Tips can also be made through Crime Stoppers, which offers up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment. You can contact Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477).

