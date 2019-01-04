MACON, Ga. — A man was arrested Sunday on drug charges after a foot chase and search of his car found containers of marijuana and three ecstasy pills.

According to the Bibb Sheriff’s Office, deputies were responding to a call in the 1500-block of Wellworth Avenue when they saw a vehicle parked in front of the house.

When the deputy went to speak to the driver, he got out of his car.

When the deputy began questioning the driver, 37-year-old Jerry Neal, he began to back away before running.

The deputy chased after Neal and caught him after a brief fight. Neal’s passenger got away from the scene.

A search of the car found two containers of weed and three ecstasy pills.

Neal was charged with possession of a schedule I controlled substance, marijuana possession and willful obstruction of a peace officer. He was released on a $11,050 bond.

Anyone with information about this case can call BSO at 478-751-7500.