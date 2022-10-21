Man arrested on drug, gun charges after leading Bibb deputies on chase during traffic stop

The 26-year-old man hit several drivers in the drive-thru at the McDonald’s located at the intersection of Riverside Drive at Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies arrested a man who led them on a chase on drug and gun charges Thursday evening.

According to a news release from the Bibb County sheriff's Office, just before 3 p.m. Thursday, a 26-year-old man driving a Porsche pulled out of the drive-thru at the McDonald’s located at the intersection of Riverside Drive at Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard, almost hitting several other cars.

A deputy saw the driver and tried to stop him. He led the deputy on a chase down Northside Drive and then down Forest Hill Road. He lost control of the car and wrecked on a curve on Forest Hill. He was not hurt.

The release says the driver threw a gun out of his window during the chase. A citizen found the gun and called the sheriff's office. Deputies also found marijuana and cash inside of the car.

The man was arrested and taken to the Bibb County jail where he is charged with Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Police Officer, Possession of Substances with the Intent to Use Manufacture Schedule I or Schedule II Controlled Substances, Aggressive Driving, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of or Attempt to Commit Certain Felonies, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon. He also has a hold for a Probation Violation -Felony.

There is no bond at this time.