FORSYTH, Ga. — A man was arrested on drug and gun charges in Monroe County on Thursday.

A news release says Monroe County drug investigators executed a search warrant in the 100 block of North Frontage Road at the New Forsyth Inn.

During the search, they found 49 grams of methamphetamine, a pistol, less than an ounce of marijuana, glass pipes and multiple syringes.

Kevin Jarrod Taylor was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, Possession of marijuana less than one ounce, and possession of drug related objects/paraphernalia.

