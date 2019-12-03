FORSYTH, Ga. — A man was arrested on drug and gun charges in Monroe County on Thursday. 

A news release says Monroe County drug investigators executed a search warrant in the 100 block of North Frontage Road at the New Forsyth Inn. 

During the search, they found 49 grams of methamphetamine, a pistol, less than an ounce of marijuana, glass pipes and multiple syringes. 

Seized meth, guns, marijuana
Monroe Co. Sheriff's Office

Kevin Jarrod Taylor was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, Possession of marijuana less than one ounce, and possession of drug related objects/paraphernalia.

