Crime

30-year-old man arrested after toddler in his care consumes fentanyl, police say

Kane Thompson was charged with neglect of a child with great bodily harm.
Credit: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A 30-year-old man is accused of having a toddler in his care consume drugs Friday afternoon at a home in Pinellas County.

At around 5:23 p.m., a toddler under the care of Kane Thompson found a small jeweler's bag inside the home that contained a mixture of fentanyl and methamphetamines in it, according to an arrest affidavit.

The toddler then reportedly put the drugs in her mouth, which resulted in an overdose. The child was later hospitalized. 

The affidavit says the bag of narcotics removed from the toddler's mouth tested positive for fentanyl and methamphetamines.

Authorities say Thompson was struggling with a drug addiction and more narcotics were found inside of the home, including more fentanyl and methamphetamines.

The toddler's condition has stabilized, the affidavit says. 

Thompson was charged with neglect of a child with great bodily harm.

