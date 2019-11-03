MACON, Ga. — A Macon man is headed to prison and is banished from Bibb County after setting fire to a duplex in 2017.

Rodney Curry, 47, pleaded guilty Monday to the arson case and was sentenced to 10 years, with the first four to be served in prison.

Case History

Curry and a man living at the New Clinton Road duplex got into an argument on Oct. 7, 2017, that neighbors broke up.

They reported hearing Curry tell the man, ‘You better not go to sleep or I’ll burn your house down.’

An hour later, the man reported hearing glass being broken and gasoline being set on fire.

A witness told investigators they saw Curry walking away with a gas can.

No one was injured, but half the duplex was left uninhabitable.

