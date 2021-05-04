First responders said she had a swollen eye and bruises on her body when she died. She was only two years old.

An autopsy revealed the young girl sustained a "closed head injury to the back of the head."

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Police said a man was charged with the death of a two-year-old baby girl on Tuesday.

According to the Gwinnett Police Homicide Unit, the 24-year-old has been charged with felony murder and 1st-degree cruelty to children.

Authorities said the mother called 911 shortly before 5:45 p.m. when she noticed her daughter wasn't breathing or waking up from her nap. She told police the 24-year-old man, her boyfriend at the time, was watching the young girl in the Quality Inn Hotel on Venture Parkway while she was away at work.

First responders attempted to revive the baby girl but were unsuccessful.

Authorities said the two-year-old had a swollen eye, swollen forehead, bruises on the body, and several bruises on her cheeks with finger and fingernail impressions.

An autopsy revealed Monday the young girl sustained a "closed head injury to the back of the head."

The Gwinnett County Medical Examiner marked the death as a homicide. The suspect is being held without bail in the Gwinnett County Jail.