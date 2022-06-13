Man charged with rape, child molestation, Henry County deputies say

Deputies said the incident happened in 2019, and Ira K. Seiber was arrested last Wednesday.

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A 38-year-old man from Stockbridge was arrested and charged with raping a teenage girl according to the Henry County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said Ira K. Seiber is accused of locking a 15-year-old girl in a shed and raping her.

The assault happened on Sept. 9, 2019, around the 200 block of Highland Circle, deputies said. There is no information about what led investigators to the arrest.

“I have daughters and as I always say, you want nothing more than to protect them," Henry County Sheriff Reginald B. Scandrett said. "The thought of a 15-year-old girl being subjected to such an atrocity is beyond angering.”