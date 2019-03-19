CORDELE, Ga. — A Macon man is charged with arson after he allegedly set a villa at Lake Blackshear Resort in Crisp County on fire while he was inside.

According to the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, 911 dispatched deputies to a call of a man destroying property and threatening self-harm at the resort around 10:15 a.m. Monday.

When they arrived, they found the suspect, 31-year-old Wesley Berry, barricaded in a villa. Deputies say they then breached the door and put Berry into custody while Crisp Fire Rescue put out the blaze.

Berry was checked out at the scene by EMS for smoke inhalation and was briefly at Crisp Regional Hospital before being taken to jail.

He’s charged with 1st degree arson, criminal damage to property and possession of meth.

