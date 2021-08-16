Man stabbed in the head at Sonic, suspect in custody

Officers arrived at the scene to find the victim had been stabbed in the head and abdomen

CORDELE, Ga. — A man is in custody after an early morning stabbing at a Cordele Sonic.

According to a news release, it happened around 12:20 a.m. Sunday at the Sonic located on E. 16th Avenue.

When officers got to the scene, they found a man had been stabbed in the head and abdomen. He was taken to Crisp Regional Hospital for treatment.

The release says the suspect, 21-year-old Jorge Macario, also sliced a tire on the victim’s vehicle and left the scene before officers arrived.

He was arrested in Fitzgerald and taken to the Crisp County jail, where he’s charged with aggravated assault, criminal trespass, and cruelty to children since his child was in the car at the time of the alleged stabbing.

Anyone with information in the case can call Cordele Police at 229-276-2921.