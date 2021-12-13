Alamance County Deputies believe Alfonza McDuffie shot his girlfriend and her cousin before stealing a car.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A man faces murder charges in Alamance County after deputies said two women were killed in a shooting Sunday.

45-year-old Alfonza McDuffie is facing two counts of First-Degree Murder and one count of Larceny of a Motor Vehicle.

Sheriff Terry Johnson said a 911 call about two women being shot at a home on Cates Loop Road came in just before 3 p.m. Sunday.

Deputies found 48-year-old Delfonia Tanyette Wright and 45-year-old Tomeka Toshil Wright Spaulding dead with apparent bullet wounds. The two women are believed to be cousins.

Investigators believe McDuffie was in a relationship with Wright and had moved in about six weeks ago.

"Our understanding at this point is it was a domestic dispute because they wanted him out of the house," Johnson said.

The sheriff said another woman was in the home at the time of the shooting.

"(She) knocked down a door and dove through a window to get away," Johnson said. "She’s traumatized. Anytime you see two people shot and killed in front of you, that’s something that you don’t forget overnight."

Deputies said McDuffie stole Wright's car after the shooting.

Alamance County sent a Be On the Look Out notice to law enforcement across the state. The investigation revealed that the suspect might be headed to a relative's home in Sampson County.

McDuffie was later arrested in Sampson County.

Sheriff Johnson said the case comes after a year of very high crime throughout Alamance County.

"Very seldom have we ever seen a double homicide. We’ve had two this year," Johnson said.

State jail records show McDuffie was previously convicted of Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill back in 1997. Sheriff Johnson said his record also included more than one Assault on a Female charges.