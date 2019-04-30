PERRY, Ga. — A 25-year-old man has been charged with the fatal weekend shooting of a US Marine at King Villas Apartments in Perry.

According to a news release, the suspect is 25-year-old Quavion Rountree.

He was arrested around 1 a.m. Tuesday by Perry detectives, the Bibb County Violent Crime Unit and the FBI at a home off Sunnydale Road in Macon.

The victim was also identified as 20-year-old Private Anahitdeep Singh Sandhu, of Beaufort, South Carolina.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information can call Det. Matt Cota and 478-988-2848.