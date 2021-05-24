Man charged with meth trafficking after drugs, stolen cars found at Monroe County home

Investigators executed a search warrant after hearing there were stolen cars, drugs, and people with outstanding warrants at a home on Shady Dale Drive

MONROE COUNTY, Georgia — A man is now facing drug trafficking charges after investigators found drugs and stolen cars at a Monroe County home on Sunday.

A news release from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office says they received tips about stolen cars, drugs, and people with outstanding warrants at a home on Shady Dale Drive.

Around 3 p.m. Sunday, deputies executed a search warrant at the home. They found two stolen cars, 329 grams of methamphetamine, 206 grams of Xanax and about $7,700 in cash.

Lonnie Hicks was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, two counts of theft, and possession of drug related objects.