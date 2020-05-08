Man charged with molesting Houston County 11-year-old

James Wilson was arrested Wednesday morning, but the incident reportedly happened about three weeks ago.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man is charged with molesting an 11-year-old girl in Houston County.

According to jail records, 60-year-old James Wilson was arrested Wednesday around 10:30 a.m., but the incident reportedly happened about three weeks prior.

Sgt. Gary Andrews with the Houston County Sheriff's Office says the girl got into an argument with her mother when she ran away from home.

That's when Wilson allegedly picked her up in her neighborhood on Dunbar Road.

Andrews says Wilson took her to an undisclosed location and molested her. She was gone for about four hours.

The girl was dropped off at the Target in Warner Robins and picked up by law enforcement.

He says she did not know Wilson before the incident happened. Her family says she is 11-years-old.

Wilson is charged with aggravated sexual battery, aggravated child molestation, and solicitation of sodomy. He is being held without bond.

A family member says the girl is doing okay and getting counseling.