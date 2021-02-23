Man charged with murder after 19-year-old shot, killed while playing video games in Warner Robins home

20-year-old Gregory Davis is charged with murder in the shooting death of 19-year-old Deandre Pitts.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A man is charged with murder Tuesday morning after a 19-year-old was shot and killed while playing video games in a Warner Robins home.

With the help of the US Marshal Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, Warner Robins deputies arrested 20-year-old Gregory Davis in the shooting death of 19-year-old Deandre Pitts.

According to a release from the Warner Robins Police Department, officers responded to a home at 1305 Hartley Avenue just after 8 p.m. Saturday.

When officers got there, they found 19-year-old Pitts with gunshot wounds.

Pitts and two friends were in the house. All three, including the Pitts, told officers they were playing video games when two masked men came in the front door and starting shooting. Then the men ran away.

Officers attempted a canine track, but results were unsuccessful.

Pitts was taken to Atrium Health Navicent in Macon where he later died.

A Tuesday morning release says Davis was one of the two friends was inside the home and he also got hurt, though it was not from a gunshot. He declined medical attention.

Davis was arrested at an Eatonton Home on Tuesday. He is charged with murder and aggravated assault and is being held at the Houston County Detention Center.