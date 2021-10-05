Man charged with murder after 2 found dead at east Macon mobile home park

During an interview, the man admitted to being at the home when two men were shot and killed.

MACON, Ga. — A man is now charged with murder Tuesday morning after two men were found dead at an east Macon mobile home park on Monday.

Investigators arrested 19-year-old Jaives Jamel Fountain in the Monday afternoon fatal shooting at Avalon Mobile Home Park at 2621 Jeffersonville Road.

The call came in about a person down at the mobile home park on around 4:30 p.m.

When deputies made it to the scene, they found two men unresponsive in a trailer at lot 106. Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones says the two victims are 29-year-old Quinterious Hillman and 29-year-old Jerod Lester.

Investigators say during an interview, Fountain admitted to being at the home when Hillman and Lester were killed.

Fountain was taken to the Bibb County Jail and charged with two counts of murder. He is being held without bond.