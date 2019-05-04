WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A man is charged with shooting at a Warner Robins Subway employee back in March.

According to a news release, investigators charged 22-year-old Toshwa Hodges with aggravated assault and burglary on Friday.

They say he was arrested at the Sunoco on Watson Boulevard on April 2 for an active warrant.

He was also charged with theft by receiving stolen property, possession of marijuana and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon on that day.

Through evidence collected at the scene and interviews with detectives, they identified Hodges at the Subway shooting suspect.

ORIGINAL STORY: Burglar fires shot at Warner Robins Subway employee

