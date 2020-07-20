Man charged with stabbing another man in Warner Robins

The release says two men were involved in a fight when one of them was stabbed early Sunday morning.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — One man is facing charges after a Warner Robins stabbing left one injured early Sunday morning.

According to a release from the Warner Robins Police Department, officers were sent to Forrester Drive about a man with a stab wound.

It happened around 2 a.m. in the area of Watson Boulevard and Meadowdale Drive.

The release says 46-year-old Corey Dwayne Jenkins got into a fight with 50-year-old Ryan Eric Ellis when Ellis was stabbed.

He did not seek medical attention immediately.

Ellis was taken to Navicent Health. He was treated for injuries that are not life threatening and he is expected to recover.

Jenkins was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. He is currently in the Houston County Detention Center.

The release says detectives are still investigating the motive for the fight.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Paul Peck at 478-302-5380.

