Man charged after woman was found under parking lot staircase: Atlanta Police

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A man was arrested Friday in connection to the death of a 25-year-old woman who was found underneath a parking lot staircase, Atlanta Police said.

Ja’Keivious Arnold, 24, was taken into custody on Friday in Chamblee in connection to the death of 25-year-old Mitchel T. Dang; police said he's charged with murder, robbery and kidnapping.

Police said they responded to a call at around 7 a.m. on Aug. 30 regarding an injured person in a parking lot located on 75 Martin Luther Jr. Drive near Underground Atlanta