The crash happened on the Peachtree Industrial Boulevard access road in Dunwoody, on November 11, 2020

DUNWOODY, Ga. — A man was found guilty in a hit and run crash that killed a 12-year-old and her dog on a busy DeKalb County road in 2020, according to a release from the district attorney's office.

The 43-year-old was found guilty on Monday of:

Two counts, vehicular homicide 1st degree

Hit and run

Reckless driving

Driving without a valid license

Tapering with evidence

No insurance

The fatal crash happened on November 11, 2020, on the Peachtree Industrial Boulevard access road in Dunwoody, officials said. Twelve-year-old Amiah Kenney was with her dog, mother, and their mother's partner helping another relative whose car had broken down, prosecutors said.

While they were waiting for their stranded family member to gather her belongings, the release said a driver in a Range Rover hit their car from behind, pushing both vehicles into the southbound lanes of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard.

Amiah and her dog Noah died from their injuries.

Investigators said after the man crashed into their vehicle, he got out to look at the damage, then tried to drive away. The car wouldn't move, so he got back out, ripped off the paper tag on his car and fled on foot, the district attorney's office said.

According to the release, investigators found video surveillance of the man a few days later showing him in a bar fight. Prosecutors said witnesses of the crash identified him. Police also traced the registration on the Range Rover back to him.

Sentencing for the man is scheduled for April 4, 2020. He could face 18 years in prison.

WAYS TO GET 11ALIVE

SIGN UP FOR THE NEWSLETTER

The 11Alive Speed Feed offers a curated experience of top local stories we’re following now. Our goal is to help you feel informed, even if you only have five minutes. This email will be sent at noon daily. Sign up here.

GET IN TOUCH WITH US