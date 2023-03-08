Passengers subdue unruly man after he cuts Delta flight attendant twice on trip from Atlanta: Deputies

It happened around 4 p.m. after the plane landed at Louis Armstrong International Airport, according to deputies in New Orleans.

ATLANTA — Several passengers on a Delta Airlines flight from Atlanta to New Orleans intervened to take down an unruly passenger who cut a flight attendant with a sharp object on Wednesday, according to authorities.

It happened around 4 p.m. after the plane landed at Louis Armstrong International Airport, according to deputies in New Orleans. The sheriff's office said the suspect, identified as a 39-year-old from New Orleans, hurt himself with a sharp object. The man reportedly got upset, directing his aggression toward a flight attendant and grabbing her.

That's when the employee was cut twice, deputies said.

A group of passengers rushed to help the flight attendant, keeping the 39-year-old under control until law enforcement arrived. The sheriff's office said he was arrested and charged with aggravated battery, disturbing the peace and simple battery.

Both the victim and suspect sustained minor injuries, authorities said, and the 39-year-old man was booked at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center.

In response to the incident, the Atlanta-based airline released a statement asserting their zero-tolerance policy for unruly behavior both onboard their aircraft and within their airport premises.

“Delta flight 2432, operating from Atlanta to New Orleans was met by law enforcement personnel upon landing following a reported customer issue onboard. Delta has zero tolerance for unruly behavior on our aircraft and in our airports. Nothing is more important than the safety and security of our people and our customers.”