x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

22-year-old man dead after shooting at south Bibb gas station

The shooting happened just before 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

More Videos

MACON, Ga. — A man is dead after a shooting at a gas station in south Bibb, according to Bibb County Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley. 

The shooting happened just before 7:30 a.m. at the Sunoco gas station located at 6825 Hawkinsville Road near Smiley's Flea Market. Witnesses say that two people were shooting at each other and the man got hit. 

22-year-old Devin Dewayne Fincher was found dead next to his car.

13WMAZ will provide additional information when it is made available. 

MORE THAN A NUMBER

RELATED: More Than A Number: Family Form

RELATED: More Than a Number: 2023 Central Georgia Homicide Memorial Page

RELATED: More Than A Number: Victim's Resource Guide

More Than A Number is a Poynter-Stand Together award-winning project by Justin Baxley designed to help families of loved ones impacted by tragedy and trauma interact with journalists in a less intrusive way. Families are able to fill out a form about their family and also receive an in-depth guide on the next steps.

More Than A Number officially launched in August with a streaming special available on 13WMAZ+ for on-demand streaming. For any questions or concerns about More Than A Number, contact us here at the following email: MoreThanANumber@13wmaz.com.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING:

RELATED: Evidence error between District Attorney and Sheriff's Office creates motion for dismissal in murder case

RELATED: Texas congressman carjacked in Southeast DC; says police recovered his car 2 hours later

RELATED: Man shot and killed in Macon trailer park, coroner says identity of man is now in question

RELATED: Man shot, killed after attempting to steal police car in Lawrenceville identified: GBI

Before You Leave, Check This Out