22-year-old man dead after shooting at south Bibb gas station

The shooting happened just before 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — A man is dead after a shooting at a gas station in south Bibb, according to Bibb County Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley.

The shooting happened just before 7:30 a.m. at the Sunoco gas station located at 6825 Hawkinsville Road near Smiley's Flea Market. Witnesses say that two people were shooting at each other and the man got hit.

22-year-old Devin Dewayne Fincher was found dead next to his car.

13WMAZ will provide additional information when it is made available.

MORE THAN A NUMBER

More Than A Number is a Poynter-Stand Together award-winning project by Justin Baxley designed to help families of loved ones impacted by tragedy and trauma interact with journalists in a less intrusive way. Families are able to fill out a form about their family and also receive an in-depth guide on the next steps.

More Than A Number officially launched in August with a streaming special available on 13WMAZ+ for on-demand streaming. For any questions or concerns about More Than A Number, contact us here at the following email: MoreThanANumber@13wmaz.com.