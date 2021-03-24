Man dies after being found shot in Macon Advanced Auto Parts parking lot

The 51-year-old man was found shot and unresponsive in the parking lot of Advanced Auto Parts

MACON, Ga. — A man is dead after he was found shot and unresponsive in a Macon auto store parking lot early Wednesday morning.

A news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says it happened in the parking lot of Advanced Auto Parts, at 3230 Mercer University Drive just before 12:30 a.m.

Deputies got a call about a person down in the parking lot. When they got there, a 51-year-old man was shot in the upper body and unresponsive.

He was taken to The Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent where he later died.

The sheriff's office says right now there is no information on the person who shot him, or or what lead up to the incident.