Man dies after being shot in Walmart parking lot in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins police are investigating after a shooting that happened in the parking lot of the Walmart located at 502 Booth Road Wednesday night.
According to a news release on the Warner Robins Police Department's Facebook page, the call came in just after 9:30 p.m. about shots fired in the area.
When they made it to the scene, officers found a man in a car who had been shot. The release says the man was taken to Houston Healthcare where he later died.
Police say a witness heard the shots and saw two men running from the scene.
This case is still under investigation. If you have any information on this case, you can call Detective Paul Peck at 478-302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.