Man dies after being shot in Walmart parking lot in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins police are investigating after a shooting that happened in the parking lot of the Walmart located at 502 Booth Road Wednesday night.

According to a news release on the Warner Robins Police Department's Facebook page, the call came in just after 9:30 p.m. about shots fired in the area.

When they made it to the scene, officers found a man in a car who had been shot. The release says the man was taken to Houston Healthcare where he later died.

Police say a witness heard the shots and saw two men running from the scene.