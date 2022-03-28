Man kills co-worker while traveling on I-85 in Jackson County, sheriff says

The sheriff's office said the men were heading back to Pennsylvania after working a job in Georgia when they got into an argument that escalated.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — One man is dead and another is in custody after an argument led to a shooting on Interstate 85 in Jackson County early Monday morning.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office said their deputies responded to a call on the interstate around 3 a.m.

Deputies said the caller was near mile marker 144 in the northbound lanes of I-85, but he wasn't able to give authorities information about what was going on.

Officials arrived to find a panel truck with an attached U-Haul trailer resting in the emergency lanes. Samuel Sanders, 71, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania was sitting in the driver's seat unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his head, the sheriff's office said.

Emergency responders then rushed Sanders to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The sheriff's office said a man ran away from the scene. That's when a manhunt ensued and Georgia State Patrol troopers, the Jefferson Police Department, and the Commerce Police Department all helped locate the suspect, investigators said.

Hours later, shortly before 9 a.m., authorities found the 67-year-old Pennsylvania man inside a building adjacent to I-85 near some chicken houses.