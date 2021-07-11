Once 34-year-old Eduardo Morales weapon was empty, he drove his truck into the bar through the front doors hitting several customers.

HIRAM, Ga. — A Georgia man was arrested after firing shots inside a bar and grill and intentionally crashing his vehicle into the building Saturday evening, according to the Hiram Police Department.

Police said 34-year-old Eduardo Morales of Woodstock was asked to leave 278 South Bar at 11:30 p.m. because he was intoxicated. They said after Morales left the bar, he returned a short time later driving a black Dodge Ram 2500, where he pulled up to the front of the business.

Morales then began firing a weapon into the bar through the window of his truck, police said. Once his weapon was empty, he then drove his truck into the bar through the front doors hitting several customers.

Police said Morales attempted to back out of the bar but his truck got stuck. When he couldn’t get out, he allegedly tried to reload his gun but was pulled from the car and held by customers, until police arrived.

According to a police report, Morales was treated at Paulding Wellstar Hospital for minor injures and then taken to the Paulding County Jail.

They said one person inside the bar was grazed by a bullet and another person who was hit twice by the vehicle, was treated and released.

Police said some customers left the bar before police got to the scene. They are encouraging those people to get in touch with Hiram investigators at 770-943-3807.

As of Sunday, Morales is charged with aggravated assault and aggravated battery. It is unclear when is set to appear in court.