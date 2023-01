This is the first homicide of 2023.

MACON, Ga. — A man was found dead from a gunshot wound just before 9 p.m. in Macon, according to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones.

The man was found along Haywood Road and Merriwood Drive near Shurling Drive. Jones said he was shot in the head. The man's identity is unknown at this time.

Deputy coroner Lonnie Miley pronounced the man dead at 9:12. The scene is still active.

