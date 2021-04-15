Man found shot dead in Macon apartment complex parking lot

It happened at 1800 Wesleyan Drive. That's at the Legacy At River Crossing Apartments

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was found shot dead at a Macon apartment complex Thursday morning.

Bibb County Chief Coroner Leon Jones says it happened at 1800 Wesleyan Drive. That's at the Legacy At River Crossing Apartments.

Sgt. Clay Williams with the sheriff's office says they got a call about shots fired at the apartment complex around 5 a.m.

Deputies found a man unresponsive when they got there. Jones says the man was shot dead in the parking lot.

Jones says the man has been identified as 21-year-old Cameron Jay-Mon Ashley, who lives at the apartment complex.

There is no information on what led up to the shooting at this time.