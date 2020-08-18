Man found with gunshot wound at Macon-Bibb fire station

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is looking for more information about a shooting that sent a man to the hospital.
Deputies got a call to the Macon-Bibb County Fire Station around 10:13 p.m. Monday night. When they got there, deputies found 29-year-old Demeatrus Darnell Jackson with a gunshot to his right side.
Jackson told deputies a friend dropped him off at the fire station and left before they got there. He claims someone shot him at a home on Macon Avenue, but couldn't give deputies an exact address.
Jackson went to a local hospital and is listed in critical, but stable condition.
Investigators are still looking for where Jackson was shot and any other information about the shooting.
Anyone with information can call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at (478)751-7500 or, Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.