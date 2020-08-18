Man found with gunshot wound at Macon-Bibb fire station

The victim told Bibb Co. deputies he was shot near a home on Macon Avenue.

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is looking for more information about a shooting that sent a man to the hospital.

Deputies got a call to the Macon-Bibb County Fire Station around 10:13 p.m. Monday night. When they got there, deputies found 29-year-old Demeatrus Darnell Jackson with a gunshot to his right side.

Jackson told deputies a friend dropped him off at the fire station and left before they got there. He claims someone shot him at a home on Macon Avenue, but couldn't give deputies an exact address.

Jackson went to a local hospital and is listed in critical, but stable condition.

Investigators are still looking for where Jackson was shot and any other information about the shooting.