Man freed after 12 years in prison for a New Orleans murder he didn't commit

Kendall Gordon will be the 40th innocent person exonerated in Louisiana or Mississippi by Innocence Project of New Orleans.

NEW ORLEANS — After spending more than 12 years in prison for a murder he did not commit, Kendall Gordon is a free man.

The Innocence Project of New Orleans announced that Gordon, who was convicted of second-degree murder after judge trial in 2010, was freed and exonerated Thursday morning.

“He is to be released to his loving family, including his son who was only one year old when his father was taken from him. Mr. Gordon’s homecoming is long overdue,” a statement from IPNO said.

Darceleen Comadore testified that on Aug. 8, 2009, she was in her New Orleans home with her sister, Patrice Comadore, when two men wearing bandanas kicked the front door in and demanded money. During the robbery, Patrice Comadore was shot in the head and one of the men was struck in the neck by the bullet.

IPNO client Kendall Gordon was exonerated this morning after spending over 12 years in prison for a murder that he did not commit. pic.twitter.com/H4RzA3oxYt — IPNO (@_ipno_) December 16, 2021

The New Orleans Police Department said the two men sped away to Mazant Street where the wounded man, later identified as Jessie Bibbins died.

Comadore later told police that she believed one of the men was named Kendall or Kendrick Gordon. She later recanted that identification after learning that Bibbins had died.

“Ms. Comadore repeatedly tried to correct her mistaken identification during a pre-trial deposition, a pre-trial motion to suppress hearing and in her trial testimony,” the organization said. “Unfortunately all of Ms. Comadore’s pleas to bring her family actual justice went unheard when Mr. Gordon was sentenced to life in prison at only 19 years old. Ms. Comadore always maintained Mr. Gordon’s innocence and still does today.”

IPNO said the prosecutors’ “rush to judgment and blind insistence that they had the right person” cost Gordon more than a decade of his life in prison.

IPNO says post-conviction DNA testing as well as other pieces of evidence collected from the night of the murder excluded him from being a contributor.

Gordon will be the 40th innocent person exonerated in Louisiana or Mississippi by IPNO and the 30th innocent person exonerated in Orleans Parish.

“Orleans Parish has the highest per capita known wrongful conviction rate in the county. It has had eight times as many exonerations per capita than the national average. As Mr. Gordon walks out of prison, many other innocent people convicted in Orleans Parish remain incarcerated,” IPNO said.