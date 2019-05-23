MACON, Ga. — A Pulaski County man will spend at least 15 years in prison following his conviction in an underage sex sting.

According to a news release, jurors found 54-year-old David Conatser guilty of criminal attempt to commit aggravated child molestation and one count of computer pornography on Wednesday.

He was sentenced to 30 years, with the first 15 to be served in prison.

Prosecutors showed evidence that Conatser responded to an online ad for sex with a mom and her 14-year-old daughter, which was part of a multi-agency operation targeting sexual offenders.

He drove from Hawkinsville to Macon to meet the women in the ad, but was instead arrested at the motel.

Eight defendants caught in this operation have already been found guilty or have pleaded guilty. One case is still pending.

