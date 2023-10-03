Man, 56, killed when hit by car outside Milledgeville Cookout on North Columbia Street

According to the Milledgeville Police Department, the man appeared to be crossing the street when they were hit, but it is still under investigation.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A man was killed in Milledgeville outside the Cookout on Columbia Street Saturday, according to Milledgeville Police Department.

56-year-old Gerald A. Burge was crossing the road between the Cookout and Ace Hardware entrances when a driver hit and killed Burge, Milledgeville crash investigator Thomas Smith said.

The driver was in the outside line heading north on Columbia, Smith said.

Burge was taken to Navicent Health Baldwin, but he died shortly after arriving.

The investigation is ongoing. 13WMAZ will update when additional information is made available.

