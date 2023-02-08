Man in critical condition, 24-year-old woman arrested after fight at Macon home

The man was pushed down and hit his head on the ground after the two got into a fight outside a home near Montpelier Avenue.

MACON, Ga. — A man is in critical condition and a woman is in custody after a fight at home near Montpelier Avenue in Macon, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

The fight happened just before 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning at a home in the 1200 block of Patterson Street. The man and woman were both drunk and got into a verbal altercation that turned into a physical fight.

During the fight, the man was pushed down and hit his head. After the fight, he was taken back inside the home where he complained of pain before passing out.

The man was taken to the hospital by ambulance and is currently in critical condition. His name has not been released.

24-year-old Michaela Joy Rhodenhiser was arrested and charged with aggravated battery. She does not currently have a bond.