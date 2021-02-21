Man in critical condition after Bibb County shooting

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating an aggravated assault that happened Saturday on Pierce Avenue.
According to a news release, the incident happened on the 300 block of Pierce Avenue around 7:20 p.m. The release says witnesses heard a gunshot, looked outside of their apartment and saw a man lying on the ground.
Deputies have identified the man as 45-year-old Carlos Daniels.
Daniels was sent to a local hospital and is currently in critical condition, according to the release.
While the investigation is ongoing Deputies are asking the public to call the Sheriff's Office with any information at 478-751-7500.