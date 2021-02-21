Man in critical condition after Bibb County shooting

Deputies say witnesses heard a gunshot, looked outside their apartment, and saw a man on the ground.

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating an aggravated assault that happened Saturday on Pierce Avenue.

According to a news release, the incident happened on the 300 block of Pierce Avenue around 7:20 p.m. The release says witnesses heard a gunshot, looked outside of their apartment and saw a man lying on the ground.

Deputies have identified the man as 45-year-old Carlos Daniels.

Daniels was sent to a local hospital and is currently in critical condition, according to the release.