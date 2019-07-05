WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — UPDATE: 5:50 a.m.

The Warner Robins Police Department says the victim was a 43-year-old man. A press release from the department says he suffered from a gunshot wound and is at the Medical Center, Navicent Health in Macon in critical condition.

They say the shooting happened in the parking lot of the apartment complex, and it's still an active scene with investigators gathering more information.

The department urges anyone with information to contact Detective Josh Dokes at 478-302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Original Story: 1:51 a.m.

Warner Robins Acting Police Chief John Wagner says police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday night at Tanglewood Apartments on Elberta Road in Warner Robins.

Wagner says one person was shot, and he says there was one shooter. At 1 a.m. Tuesday morning, he didn't release any further information about either person.

The shooting happened sometime before midnight.

Anyone with information should call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

This is a developing story. Check back with 13WMAZ for updates.

