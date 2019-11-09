MACON, Ga. — A man is in critical condition after a shooting in west Macon Wednesday morning.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says it happened in the woods near the intersection of Harrison Road and Chambers Road around 11 a.m.

A release from the sheriff’s office says deputies found 28-year-old Marques Jamaine Slocumb in the roadway with multiple gunshots wounds in his lower body.

The release says Slocumb was in his tent when someone shot him, then he crawled to the road.

When deputies got there, the man who shot him was gone.

Slocumb was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health where his is listed in critical, but stable condition.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about the case can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

