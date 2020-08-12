Man in critical condition after shooting on Macon's Ingleside Avenue

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. at the Ingleside Town Houses.

MACON, Ga. — One man is in critical condition after a shooting on Macon's Ingleside Avenue early Tuesday morning.

A news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the shooting happened around 2 a.m. at the Ingleside Town Houses.

The sheriff's office says deputies responded to 2140 Ingleside Avenue in front of building K about a man being shot.

That's when they found 26-year-old Tavern Downing Jr. with several gunshot wounds.

Downing was taken to Navicent Health Medical Center where he's listed in critical, but stable condition.

Investigators interviewed 24-year-old Reginald Braxton of Macon. He was later taken to the Bibb County Jail where he is being held without bond.

Braxton is charged with aggravated assault.

No one else was hurt in the shooting.