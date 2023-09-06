Man in stable condition after being shot in foot on Bartlett Street in Macon

There is no word on what led up to the shooting or a suspect.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after a shooting that happened in the 1100 block of Bartlett Street just after 6:30 p.m. Friday.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, a man was walking on Bartlett Street when someone began shooting and he was hit in the foot. The victim was taken to Atrium Health Navicent, the Medical Center where he is in stable condition.

No one else was hurt.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting or a suspect.

This case is still under investigation.