BSO: Man wanted after jumping the counter and robbing a gas station on Zebulon Road

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man jumped over a counter and robbed a Circle K in Macon.
It happened before 2 a.m. Saturday on 6205 Zebulon Road.
In a release, they say the man entered the Circle K and jumped over the store counter.
Once he was over the counter, the man forced the clerk over to the cash register and demanded money.
No one was injured.
The robber is described as wearing all dark clothing and a bandana covering his face.
Anyone with information can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
