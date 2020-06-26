As many as 10 people were present around the crime scene, police say

KINLOCH, Mo. — Rapper Huey, 32, was killed and another man was injured in a double shooting at a Kinloch home late Thursday.

Huey, whose birth name is Lawrence Franks, Jr., arrived at a hospital just before 11 p.m., suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead soon after he arrived, St. Louis County police said.

Later, another shooting victim, a 21-year-old man, arrived at the Ferguson Police Department with non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital.

Officers determined the shootings were connected. Both men were shot in or around the front yard of a home in the 8100 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard in Kinloch, a small municipality in north St. Louis County.

As many as 10 people were in and around the crime scene and police are asking witnesses to come forward.

Early Friday, several officers remained at the home.

The Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the homicide investigation, police said.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, you can also call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371TIPS(8477).

