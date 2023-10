According to Bibb County Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley, there are no sidewalks on East Ocmulgee Blvd.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — A man is dead after he was hit while walking on the side of the road in East Macon near Delores A. Brooks Recreation Center.

According to Macon-Bibb County Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley, it happened near the 3200 block of Ocmulgee East Blvd.

The man was pronounced dead at 9:45 p.m.