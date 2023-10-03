Armed man ambushes employee leaving store on Riverside late Tuesday. Here's the details

The robbery took place around 10:15 p.m. on Tuesday night.

MACON, Ga. — A man is wanted after robbing a store on Riverside Drive on Tuesday night, according to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

The robbery took place around 10:15 at the Bags N’ More, located at 3096 Riverside Drive.

A masked man with a gun ambushed an employee as she was exiting the building and grabbed a bag that she was holding, according to the release. The bag contained an undisclosed amount of cash. The man ran away from the store. No one was injured in the robbery.

The suspect was described as a slender man wearing a mask and all dark clothing.

This case is currently under investigation. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

Anyone with information can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500, or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME

