Man on the run after robbing south Macon store at gunpoint

MACON, Ga. — A man is wanted after robbing a store in south Macon, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

A man entered the Tom’s Mart, located at 3010 Houston Avenue, around 10 a.m. on Thursday morning.

He pulled a gun and demanded money from the store clerk. After taking the money, he ran from the store towards Rutherford Avenue. No one was injured during the robbery.

The suspect is around 6’3” and about 250 pounds. He was wearing a black face mask, a jacket, sweatpants and white sneakers.

Anyone with information can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

