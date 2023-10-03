Man on the run since late May arrested by Bibb deputies, federal agents, sheriff's office says

Quintez Jamal Brantley was charged with aggravated assault among other charges for an incident on the 1900 block of Walnut Street back in May 29.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — Bibb County Sheriff's Office and federal agents arrested a man Wednesday who has been on the run since May 29, according to a press release from the sheriff's office.

It happened just after 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday when the sheriff's office and U.S. Marshals from the Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Quintez Jamal Brantley.

Brantley was a suspect of interest in an aggravated assault on the 1900 block of Walnut Street on May 29.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office tells 13WMAZ that he was arrested in Bibb County on Lamar Road.

Now, he is facing charges of seven counts of aggravated assault, criminal street gang activity and felony theft by receiving stolen property. Brantley is also facing charges under the Street Gang Terrorism Act.

Brantley was taken to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center, and he is currently being held without bond.

Watch more:

13WMAZ+

Get more news and information from 13WMAZ by downloading our 13WMAZ+ app on our Roku and Amazon Fire Stick devices.

This allows you to watch more 13WMAZ on-demand and access your favorite 13WMAZ shows like Central Georgia Focus and our Summer Safety Guide.