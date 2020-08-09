Nathan S. Board is on trial for the 2018 beating deaths of his in-laws at the couple’s home in Kent County’s Bowne Township.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Accused killer Nathan S. Board watched his sleeping in-laws for 45 minutes before attacking them with a hammer, covering the room in blood, a judge heard in opening statements Tuesday at Board’s murder trial.

“There’s blood being drawn with these strikes,’’ Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker said. “There’s blood all over this bedroom. Because he’s hitting both these individuals and the blood is splattering.’’

“I just lost my head,’’ Board, 35, told police after his arrest in September of 2018.

Board is charged with two counts of murder for using a hammer to kill Theodore and Patty Syrek at their home on Jordan River Drive SE. At the time, Board was separated from the couple’s daughter, Sarah.

Evidence discovered at the home and statements Board made to police prove he is guilty of first-degree murder, Becker said.

The bench trial is being held in front of Kent County Circuit Court Judge J. Joseph Rossi. Because there is no jury, Rossi will decide the case. If convicted of first-degree murder, Board faces mandatory life in prison.

Defense attorney John Pyrski asked Rossi to focus on Board’s condition at the time of the crime.

“You’ll hear testimony that he was suffering from mental illness from a very young age,’’ Pyrski said in a brief opening statement. “And that allows the court to consider that when checking off whatever the verdict may be. And that primarily is the focus of our defense.’’

Tuesday’s trial in Rossi’s 9th floor courtroom ran all day with coronavirus safeguards in place. Because of social distancing, seating in the courtroom gallery was limited. The trial was streamed on YouTube.

The judge, the defendant and others in attendance wore masks. Witnesses were allowed to remove masks when testifying.

The court heard from crime scene technicians, police investigators and the defendant’s ex-wife.

Police interviews with Board were also played in court. In a second interview, Board talked about standing over his sleeping in-laws before the attacks occurred.

Board said Ted Syrek was attacked first. “He was putting up a fight,’’ Board said in the interview with Kent County Sheriff’s Detective Jason Russo.

After the attacks, “I went into the bathroom and started cleaning up,’’ Board told Russo. “I was scared silly.’’

He added: “I just lost my head.’’

Board said he got rid of the hammer in a trash bin. Detectives were unable to recover the murder weapon.

During the police interview two years ago, Russo provided Board with a sketch of the bedroom where the bodies were found.

“He ultimately drew stick figures of where the bodies would have been found, which the person that did that to them would only know,’’ Russo testified. “He drew the stick figures and the names of the deceased next to them.’’

After Board’s arrest, his attorney asked for a competency exam, which took several months to complete. Board eventually was found competent and criminally responsible, setting the stage for trial.

Testimony is expected to resume on Wednesday, Sept. 9. The prosecution plans to call four additional witnesses. Pyrski, the defense attorney, told the judge he plans to call two witnesses.