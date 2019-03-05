MACON, Ga. — A Barnesville man pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery Thursday in Macon federal court.

According to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice, 44-year-old Clifford Terrell was linked to bank robberies in three Georgia cities in September 2017. He pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery.

In his signed plea agreement, he admitted to robbing three banks. The first was the BB&T on North Lee Street in Forsyth on Sept. 5, 2017.

The second happened on Sept. 10, 2017, at the CB&T on Milgen Road in Columbus.

The third robbery happened on Sept. 22, 2017, at the SB&T on Zebulon Road in Macon.

RELATED: Suspect in Macon bank robbery is "person of interest" in Forsyth bank robbery

In each robbery, Terrell went inside and handed a note to the teller demanding $2,500.

During the robbery in Macon, the teller didn’t realize he was trying to rob the bank and told Terrell he had filled out the wrong withdrawal slip. He then told the teller he wasn’t joking, and the teller handed over the cash in a bag with a dye explosive.

He was later identified by witnesses because of his tag number. A search warrant was obtained and agents found dye stains in his car along with on his clothes.

He will be sentenced in August 2019.

RELATED: Warner Robins teen charged with snatching elderly woman’s purse

RELATED: Clerk, child safe after armed robbery on Elberta Road in Warner Robins