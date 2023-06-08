Man pleads guilty to shooting at Troopers in downtown Macon in 2021

He received a total of 20 years to serve concurrently on each count.

MACON, Ga. — A man pleaded guilty to shooting at Troopers in downtown Macon in 2021, according to District Attorney Anita Howard’s Office.

On Jan 9, 2021, 28-year-old Larry Bryant was texting and driving in downtown Macon. Trooper Joshua Staff attempted to pull Bryant over.

A chase started and two additional troopers joined in before Bryant crashed at the intersection of D Street and E Street in Alphabet City neighborhood. Bryant ran and fired six shots from a .40 caliber handgun at troopers.

All the shots hit Trooper Linwood Holloway’s car, with one bullet going through his coat sleeve.

No one was injured in the shooting and Bryant was taken into custody.

The gun he used in the shooting was found in a trash can nearby, the GBI later matched the shell casings to that gun.

Bryant pleaded guilty on June 6, 2023, on two counts of Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer. Bryant received a total of 20 years to serve concurrently on each count.

“Gun violence is never acceptable, regardless of the target,” said Anita Howard, Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney. “Our law enforcement officers put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe, and we will do our part in holding people accountable for aggression towards police.”

Bryant was on probation at the time of the shooting for a 2014 conviction related to the Georgia Street Gang and Terrorism Act. He was one year from completing his sentence when this shooting happened.