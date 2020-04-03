COBB COUNTY, Ga. — An Acworth man was arrested after he pretended to be a 16-year-old teenage boy and initiating a 5-month-long online relationship with another teen.

Billy Calhoun was arrested and charged with sexual exploitation of a child and interference with custody after police said he picked up the teen from school without her parent's consent.

According to authorities, Calhoun pretended to be a teen named Zachary and set up social media profiles in order to converse with another teen.

A Cobb County warrant said that Calhoun sent sexually explicit messages and photos to the teenager throughout the 5-month-long affair.

According to the warrant, Calhoun showed up at the home and the school of the victim multiple times, claiming to be "Zachary's uncle."

Calhoun is currently being held in the Cobb County Jail without bond.

MORE HEADLINES |

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

Man tortured by gang members, skull 'depressed' in one the most brutal murders in Atlanta

'Before I leave Atlanta, someone is going to feel my pain' | La. man convicted for gas station shooting

Acworth man accused of having sex with teen over two-year span, police say