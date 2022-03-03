Atlanta Police arrest 'gas bandit', say he won't damage another vehicle to steal fuel

Atlanta Police said he won't steal another gallon.

ATLANTA — A man accused of drilling holes and taking gas won't be stealing another gallon, according to Atlanta Police.

Officers said they have identified and arrested the man dubbed the "gas bandit" on Wednesday. They said he has been stealing items from vehicles and damaging them by puncturing gas tanks to swipe their fuel.

Police were patrolling around Hosea L. Williams Drive and Rogers Street when they spotted the suspect vehicle they believe was involved in the thefts, according to an Atlanta Police Department Facebook post. Law enforcement conducted a traffic stop and said they caught the culprit behind several damaged gas tanks.

The man was arrested and is now facing charges, including driving with a suspended license, multiple counts of entering auto and criminal damage to property. He was taken to Grady Detention Center after complaining of shortness of breath and later transferred to Fulton County Jail.